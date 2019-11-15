Fiji FA has plans for beach football

Beach football is something Fiji will have to get used to starting from next year.

The Fiji Football Association is speaking with some individuals who are keen on developing the sport.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they plan to start a competition for the hotels.

‘We have talked to a few enthuses and we know there are like the food and beverage manager at the Hilton Hotel who is an ardent Ajax fan for the Netherlands and we’ve already had preliminary talks with him which is within the hotel which is accessible to the beach so that we can start the beach soccer and from there a link can be formed and we can formalize from there’.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA at their council meeting in Nadi over the weekend has agreed they will invest more in women’s football next year.

Rajesh Patel says even the allowances will be the same for the national men’s and women’s reps.