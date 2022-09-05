Fiji drawn in tough pool for Futsal Cup

Fiji has been pooled with 2019 OFC Futsal Nations Cup winner Solomon Islands in the OFC Futsal Cup next week.

New Caledonia and Samoa are the two other teams in group B.

In Group A is New Zealand, Tonga, Vanuatu and FFA Presidents five.

Article continues after advertisement

The group stages will be played in a single round-robin format with each team playing their group opponents once.

The competition kicks off next Tuesday and will run till the 18th of this month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.