Fiji drawn in Pool A for Vancouver

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 6:35 am

Fiji is drawn in pool A with USA, Kenya and England for the Vancouver 7s which kicks off this weekend.

Singapore 7s silver medalist New Zealand is in Pool B with Samoa, Wales and Japan.

The Blitzboks are in Pool C with Australia, Spain and hosts, Canada while Pool D will feature Ireland, Argentina, France and Scotland.

The Vancouver 7s kicks off on Saturday.

The women’s Series returns to action in Langford, Canada for the fifth and penultimate round of the 2022 Series on 30 April to 1 May.

 

