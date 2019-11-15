Fiji Chess to compete in Junior Online Chess League

Chess has taken a different approach amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, moving all games online through Zoom Online Conferencing.

Fiji Chess Federation has named two teams to play in the Junior Online Chess League going against teams from Australia and New Zealand.

The under-18 squad will be led by siblings Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College and Tanvi Prasad of Deenbandhoo Memorial Primary School while Makayla Sukhu of Gospel Primary School and Ayush Chand of Deenbandhoo Memorial Primary School will complete the remaining spots.

Fiji Chess Federation President Hilda Vukikomoala says the sport has opted to go online encouraging social distancing in competitions.

The tournament will be played from 7 to 9pm tonight with junior players having to experience international chess from the comfort of their own homes.

The championship features eight players from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand who will compete for a duration of five minutes per three seconds increment per move format with 7 rounds of play.