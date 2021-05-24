Home

Sports

Fiji Chess team finish in top 50

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 27, 2021 4:30 pm

Fiji’s Online Chess Team finished in the Top 50 place out of 127 international teams in the 2021 Global Chess League.

Led by Avinesh Nadan, the team which consists of new and old players was part of the chess league that was hosted by Peter Hornsby in the United Kingdom.

Fiji registered five wins against Queen Mary’s University, Nauru, Dragon Fire B, Kauai Island, and York University.

Article continues after advertisement

Candidate Master Manoj Kumar did well in Round 9 of the league, drew with Tom Brown 1-1, Board 4 Prashil Prakash drew with Robert Lockwood 1-1 and Board 5 CM Goru Arvind drew with Daniel Hill 1-1.

In Round 10, Fiji faced a formidable team from ECF Cheshire and North Wales and fell short 4.5-7.5 where Board 2 Avinesh Nadan drew with Leon Cox 1-1, Board 4 Prashil Prakash won against Liam Penny 1.5-0.5, Board 5 CM Goru Arvind drew with Phill Beckett 1-1 and Board 6 Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College drew with Peter Fisher 1-1.

President Hilda Kunau says apart from keeping our National reps safe in their own homes, playing chess on a computer adds a new dimension to the sport.

Fiji’s online reps are also running practice tournaments in chess.com every weekend to give further exposure to players who are geographically isolated by COVID-19 lockdown and try out new National reps online in the next season of the Global Chess League in September 2021.

