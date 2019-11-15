Fiji Chess record wins

Fiji’s Online Chess team registered wins against Port Elizabeth A of South Africa and Nauru, apart from a close match with Broadland Chess Club of England.

The results sees Fiji ranked 31 out of 94 international teams in Stage 6 of the 2020 Global Chess League.

Fiji Chess Federation President Hilda Kunau says the match against Port Elizabeth A was as close as it could get and the national team walked in as underdogs and the win was pleasantly unexpected.

Fiji’s online team is also trailing out new players based on Rapid Ratings in chess.com to expose more players to competitive chess.

Stage 7 of 2020 Chess League commences on Saturday with a match against higher-ranked Australian Chess League A.