Fiji Chess names FIDE Online Olympiad Team

Fiji Chess Federation has named its 12 member FIDE Online Olympiad Team.

Federation President Hilda Kunau says they have chosen the players by the rules of the tournament which encourages the participation of senior, males and females as well as Under20 reps.

Kunau says they have named four senior males, two senior females and five Under-20 reps.

Board 1 features Chess Masters Manoj Kumar and Avinesh Nadan while Board 2 has Taione Sikivou and Prashant Sarup.

Women’s Board 3 includes Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Gloria Sukhu, Board 4 consists of Aarti Sewak and Jacquelyn Masilomani.

Under-20 which makes up Board 5 features Rudr Prasad and Auston Koroi, while Under-20 Girls Board 6 has Tanvi Prasad and Makayla Sukhu.

There are 6 core players and 5 reserves in the team as permitted by the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

[Source: Fiji Chess]