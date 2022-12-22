Fiji Chess looks at game inclusion in schools

Taione Sikivou

Fiji Chess is looking at options to include the sport in schools.

Famous in European schools, Chess teaches patience, critical thinking, problem-solving, and reasoning which the federation believes can be beneficial for today’s young generation.

National champion Taione Sikivou says he believes chess is important for a child’s growth, and adding it to the school’s curriculum will be an advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s good to have chess in schools so that’s one thing we see with the European nations, kind of like the home of chess, they’ve even introduced chess into their school curriculum, they get them started very young, 10 years old and even younger so Fiji is quiet behind in that regard, we have only implemented a structured program for the younger participants.”

Sikivou says he hopes the new committee that comes in next year can turn the idea into reality.

“We’ll be looking to re-elect a new executive committee so I can’t really speak too much on that cause the committee will change but just in general the next AGM will be on the second week of January and normally at that time, at the conclusion of the AGM we will also publish our calendar for 2023.”

The new committee is expected to be named next year before the chess season commences.