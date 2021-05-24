Home

Fiji Chess impressed with younger players

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 12:31 pm
Taione Sikivou

Fiji Chess Federation is focusing on development of players from a young age.

This follows the recent World Chess Olympiad which saw two under-18 players part of the successful Fiji team that beat Pakistan and Oman over the weekend.

National champion Taione Sikivou says leaning Chess at a young age is being encouraged by the federation.

“It’s much easier as we all know, much easier as a child, as a younger person to pick up these mental concepts it gets a bit tougher as you get older so that’s one thing that’s working in favor for our younger players, they’re able to pick up new concepts much”.

Sikivou adds most players are self-taught.

“We don’t have that much of an infrastructure here in Fiji to really offer that kind of exposure to our young budding talents so most of what they’ve achieved so far is through their own hard work and dedication”.

Fiji’s Online Chess Team is also gearing for Season 3 of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League next month.

