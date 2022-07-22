Fiji Chess gear up for Olympiad

The team received a timely boost after receiving its national team uniform sponsored by CMG Freights Logistics PTE Ltd yesterday. [Photo: Supplied]

Nine chess players will represent Fiji at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India next week.

The Open Team consists of Candidate Master (CM) Goru Arvind (Captain), Prashant Sarup, Avinesh Nadan, Ronald Terubea, Rudr Ravi Prasad, and Prashil Prakash.

The team received a timely boost after receiving its national team uniform sponsored by CMG Freights Logistics PTE Ltd yesterday.

188 countries will be taking part in the 2022 Chess Olympiad, with 187 teams in the Open Division and 162 teams in the Women’s Division.

According to the delegation’s leader, Ravikesh Prasad, representing Fiji in any sport is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He adds that this will also give these players a chance to rub shoulders with top players from other countries.