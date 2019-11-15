Fiji Chess Federation wishes Fijians a Merry Christmas

With less than a week remaining for the year to end, the Fiji Chess Federation has a list things they are thankful to have achieved in 2019.

The biggest achievement for the Federation is that their operations are back on track after a lapse of two and a half years.

This year’s Christmas is a great one as the sport Hilda Vukikomoala is most interested in has begun to thrive.

It’s been a tremendous year, 2019 was so good to us.

This is Vukikomoala’s Christmas message for her fellow Fijians.

On behalf of the Fiji Chess Federation we just like to wish you all a very happy and safe Christmas and may the company of your friends and family renew your spirits.

Chess player Goru Arvind also has a special message.

You know sports is all about fun so if its Christmas, have fun with your family, friends and play sports if you can. Because at the end of the day sports is about winning, losing and either you win or lose, the most important thing is that you smile and accept the result and enjoy the game because that’s the whole point of sports.

Arvind says the inclusion of sports in Christmas plans will prove beneficial in numerous ways.