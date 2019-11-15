Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Fiji Chess creates history

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 27, 2020 7:06 am
Team Fiji created chess history after winning its first-ever team match against New Zealand in the Asian Online games. [Source: Fiji Chess]

Team Fiji created chess history after winning its first-ever team match against New Zealand in the Asian Online games.

The Kiwis who have ranked at least 100 positions up in the International Chess Federation lost to Fiji, a team made of Manoj Kumar, Taione Sikivou, Avinesh Nadan and 15-year-old Rudr Prasad.

Team Fiji also defeated Brunei Darussalam and the United Arab Emirates while they drew with Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was more than happy to play in Asian Online Games this year as an over-the-board as overseas tours would have cost about $ 30,000 to send 5 players says Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau.

The Fiji Chess online reps are expected to play Port Elizabeth A of South Africa later in the week, followed by a potential challenge match against Cornwall Chess Club of England before December.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.