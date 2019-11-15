Fiji Chess creates history

Team Fiji created chess history after winning its first-ever team match against New Zealand in the Asian Online games.

The Kiwis who have ranked at least 100 positions up in the International Chess Federation lost to Fiji, a team made of Manoj Kumar, Taione Sikivou, Avinesh Nadan and 15-year-old Rudr Prasad.

Team Fiji also defeated Brunei Darussalam and the United Arab Emirates while they drew with Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Fiji was more than happy to play in Asian Online Games this year as an over-the-board as overseas tours would have cost about $ 30,000 to send 5 players says Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau.

The Fiji Chess online reps are expected to play Port Elizabeth A of South Africa later in the week, followed by a potential challenge match against Cornwall Chess Club of England before December.