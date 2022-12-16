Fiji Chess close the year with two major competitions

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

The Fiji Chess Federation is closing the 2022 season with major competitions which includes the national and blitz championship.

The National Chess Championship will start tomorrow and will be played in under 90 minutes plus 30 seconds increment per move format, this is where writing of moves will be compulsory for all players.

The five-day event will be include a volley of ex-national reps like Manoj Kumar, Ronald Terubea, Prashil Prakash, Gloria Sukhu, Prashant Sarup, Provisional Cydel Terubea, Tanvi Prasad, Rudr Prasad and reigning champion, Taione Sikivou.

Article continues after advertisement

Federation general secretary Goru Arvind says the tournament is open to everyone who is capable of playing a decent level of chess.

Goru says the team will also look at new players who will come to compete since the 44th World Chess Olympiad included five chess players without international exposure.

He adds the Nationals is a way to reconnect with their existing pool of players, and recognize new talent for further development.

Arvind adds Vodafone Fiji’s partnership with Fiji Chess empowers chess enthusiasts to demonstrate their skills on a competitive platform through the two tournaments.

The winners for Open and Women will be invited to represent Fiji at the 2023 Oceania Zonal Chess Championship in Melbourne, Australia from the 23rd to the 28th of January.

The games will be held at the Olympic House in Suva.