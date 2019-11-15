Fiji Chess boosted with APCO sponsorship

The Fiji Chess Federation (FCF) has received a timely boost with APCO jumping on board to support them in the upcoming National Chess Championship.

FCF received $3000 in sponsorship from APCO in preparation for the biggest local chess competition.

Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says the sponsorship is the first of its kind for the Federation as they work to expand the sport in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Ex-National reps and seasoned players including 15-times National Champion Candidate Master Manoj Kumar, undefeated 2020 FIDE Online rep Taione Sikivou, Ronald Terubea, Goru Arvind, Noel Adricula and Women’s Candidate Master Gloria Sukhu are expected to participate in the event.

Young and upcoming players like Avinesh Nadan, Mukesh Paranthaman, and Prashil Prakash of Nadi, ex-Olympiad rep Cydel Terubea and national Under-20 chess sensation Rudr Prasad are also set to make big waves in the tournament.

The event is scheduled from 19th to the 23rd of this month.