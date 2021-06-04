Fiji-born Veredamu named in French Olympic qualifying team

The dream of playing at the Olympics is a step closer for Fiji born France 7s rep Tavite Veredamu.

This is after he was named in the final squad to represent France at the final Olympics qualifier in Monaco next week.

Veredamu is named in the 15 man squad that will play against nine nations that will fight for the last spot for the Tokyo Olympics.

In Pool A, World Rugby Sevens Series core teams Samoa and Ireland have been paired with Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico.

France will start as one of the favourites after finishing sixth in the 2020 Sevens Series, and they are drawn alongside Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda and Jamaica.

In Pool A of the women’s tournament will be Russia, Argentina, Mexico and Samoa, while Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Jamaica and Tunisia will compete in Group B.

The sevens tournament is scheduled to take place on June 19th to 20th.

Fiji and Australia are the reigning men’s and women’s Olympic champions from Rio 2016.