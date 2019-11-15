Fiji beats German team in online chess

Fiji defeated a University of Konstanz team from Germany in Round 3 of the 2020 Online Chess Championship League.

The Fiji team was made up of Manoj Kumar, Prashant Sarup, Avinesh Nadan and 15-year old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College.

The teams played eight games under 10 minutes plus five seconds per move time-control and Fiji won 5-3.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Chess was invited by UK-based Founder and Director of 2020 Chess, Peter Hornsby to join an online championship where almost 100 teams from all over the world are competing.

Despite the challenge of time difference of -10 hours with Germany, the national team did well to adjust to playing late at night and record a win says Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau.