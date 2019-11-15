Fiji Bati trio secure overseas contracts

Three Fiji Bati players have secured overseas contracts.

Maika Tudravu who was a standout performer for the Bati at the World Nines last year is one of them along with Pacific Games gold medalist Luke Nadurutalo and Pio Seci.

Head Coach Brandon Costin says the three players will feature in the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup competitions.

‘Three players have gone on to Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup selection in Australia the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup are the second hardest competition in Australia it’s in the top four hardest competition in the world, Luke Nadurutalo, Pio Seci and Maika Tudravu’.

Meanwhile, Costin adds he will not wait for the Ron Massey Cup to start before he gets the message across to the players.

Costin says with the Kaiviti Silktails making their debut in the Ron Massey Cup in March, players need to start getting their acts together now.

The domestic rugby league season will start with the secondary school competition.