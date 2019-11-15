Fiji Bati not losing sight of 2021 RLWC

Preparations for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is still going ahead for the Vodafone Fiji Bati.

Fiji National Rugby League President Viliame Naupoto says they have postponed their local competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Naupoto says the Bati’s build up to next year’s World Cup will continue as they have not been advised against it by the sport’s world governing body.

“The World Cup planning is still in place for 2021 but we certainly will be looking at the situation about COVID 19 and the international body is looking at it we will make decisions accordingly on that one’.”

Meanwhile, the FNRL has cancelled the Fiji Secondary Schoolboys rugby league New Zealand tour.