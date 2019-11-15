Fiji Bati cancels June test

The June test for the Vodafone Fiji Bati has been cancelled.

This has been confirmed by Fiji National Rugby League Chairperson Viliame Naupoto.

Fiji was scheduled to host the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in Suva but that has now been cancelled.

Naupoto says at the moment they are still assuming that next year’s Rugby League World Cup is still going ahead as scheduled.

‘I know that the World Cup planning is still in place for 2021 but we certainly will be looking at the situation about the COVID 19’.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national competitions quarter-finals has been postponed due to unfavorable weather in the western division.

The competition which was scheduled to be held at Tavua’s Garvey Park this weekend will be shifted to Prince Charles Park in Nadi next Friday and Saturday.

FSSRL President Akuila Vute says they have been in constant contact with the Tavua Town Council who has advised them on the conditions of Garvey Park.

“We have been advised by the Tavua Town Council of the condition of the ground as well as the heavy rain conditions and the threat of flash floods from Tavua town to the Kings road, therefore we have decided to call off the games in Tavua for the safety of the children and also the officials, the teachers and the supporters”

The national semi-finals will be held on the 4th of April at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.