Fiji all set for OFC Futsal Cup

Seven countries including Fiji will feature in the Oceania Football Confederation Futsal Cup that will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from next Tuesday to Sunday.

New Caledonia, New Zealand, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu are the other participating countries while OFC invited the Fiji Football Association to enter a second team to participate.

Fans in will be able to enjoy a jam-packed schedule with four games played at 1.00pm, 3.30pm, 6.00pm and 8.30pm per match day.

The group stages will be played in a single round-robin, with three points for a win, one point for a draw and none for a defeat.

Top two teams from each pool make the semifinals on Saturday with the final to be played next Sunday.

Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski says they’ve entered two teams in the competition which presents a big opportunity for the next generation of players coming through to be amongst and against those with more experience.