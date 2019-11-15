Fiji 7's will still prepare for the next World Series legs

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team will continue their preparation for the London and Paris Sevens in May.

The team finished in 7th at the Vancouver 7s last week and are currently sitting in 3rd place with 83 points.

According to Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor they will continue as planned since they have yet to receive any further feedback from World Rugby on whether these two legs will be postponed.

“This week we take a break and next week they start with the DTE’s but I think coach has allowed some of the players who need game time to play for Marists and after that its full preparation for London and Paris. At the moment we haven’t gotten any feedback from World Rugby on the two 7’s whether they will be going ahead or they will be cancelled but hopefully we will continue to prepare”

The London 7s will take place from May 23-24 while Paris 7s will be held a week later.