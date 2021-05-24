Fiji 7s team have arrived home

The Fiji 7s team have just touched down at the Nadi International Airport.

Among them are also a few other athletes who took part at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

They will be taken straight to a quarantine facility for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Police have stopped the media from covering the arrival at the airport.

This is even after prior arrangements were made by Fiji Airports for media personnel to stand at a certain spot and take pictures of the arrival.