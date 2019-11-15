Fiji 7s out to redeem themselves

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s team will be out to redeem themselves as they take the field in Vancouver today.

Baber says the side have taken out a lot of learning from the match against South Africa on Monday and will ensure it is not repeated again.

Pooled with France, Wales and Canada, Baber says all teams will bring out their best and no opponent will be easy to get through.

Baber adds they’re expecting tough encounters from France and the host nation who will no doubt be a changed team in front of their home crowd while Wales will be a force to reckon with their unpredictable.

Fiji will take on Wales in a few minutes time, they will then face Canada at 10.49am and finally battle it out against France at 2.33pm.

Meanwhile in matches played this morning, USA defeated Samoa 19-5, Australia outclassed Scotland 33-19, England thrashed Argentina 31-nil, South Africa had to put in the hard yards to edge the physical Japan side 12-nil.

You can catch all the live action of the Vancouver 7s on FBC TV