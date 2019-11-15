Fiji 7s depart for Los Angeles

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s team departed for Los Angeles last night.

There have been no major changers in the squad except for newly included 14th men and former Police 7s forward Suliano Volivolituevei.

Fiji has never won the Los Angeles 7s series and will be looking to register their first cup final win next Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

The venue switch from Los Angeles to San Diego in 2007 saw Fiji crowned champions after a 38-24 win over Samoa.

USA 7s venue was changed again in 2010 moving from San Diego to Las Vegas.

Fiji did not found glory until well 2015 where they defeated New Zealand 35-19 and defended their title in 2016 thrashing Australia 21-15.

The Los Angeles 7s kicks off next Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Park, the home Stadium of the LA Galaxy (MLS) and the LA Chargers (NFL)\

Fiji is in Pool A with Argentina, France and Korea.