Fiji 7s and Bati coaches expected to get pay cuts

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2020 6:10 am

International coaches like Gareth Baber and Brandon Costin are expected to get a pay cut in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After consultations with sport fraternities, Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they have to help the government during this tiring times.

“Their actually contract is held between them and the sports bodies. It is the funding of the coach that comes through the sports Commission. We have had all our meetings with the sporting bodies, we are ready to go and have our meetings with the ministry of economy when they call for those budget meetings but there will be a lot of cuts.”

The Fiji Sports Commission gave government approximately $1.6 million to help in Supplementary Budget that was announced last night.

This is to aid Government in the ongoing attempts to address COVID-19.

“We went around and spoke to all sporting bodies and found out who was actually in the position to use that funding that had been allocated and we were able to release our $1.6 million back to government. I am sure that the Ministry of Economy will be able to allocate it to the virus’s assistance.”

Masey says the country is going through a tough time and any form of assistance will be great.

 

