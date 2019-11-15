Fight of the century dawns

The rematch is almost upon us, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally meet again in one of boxing’s biggest heavyweight title fights in years.

Wilder and Fury will be out with their ruthless punches this afternoon to determine which man will stand as the WBC Heavyweight champion.

Wilder is coming in with a 42-0-1 record that has equaled Ali’s mark of 10 consecutive defenses of the heavyweight title.

But the undefeated Fury, with a record of 29-0-1, isn’t fazed by the dominant American.

The unbeaten pair produced a thrilling encounter in Los Angeles in December 2018, clashing in an epic, yet controversial draw and will get to prove who the best is today.

The fight program begins at 2pm at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

You can watch the Fury-Wilder rematch this afternoon LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi Digital platform.