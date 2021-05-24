Home

Sports

FIFA working on evacuating players in Afghanistan

| @BBCWorld
August 27, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: BBC]

World football’s governing body FIFA is negotiating the complex evacuation of footballers and other athletes from Afghanistan.

The Australian government evacuated 50 female athletes on Tuesday after sportswomen expressed fears for their safety under the Taliban regime.

And many of the country’s female footballers have gone into hiding.

Article continues after advertisement

FIFA said it is working with a few governments and relevant organizations.

Two explosions at Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 60 people and injured 140 others.

FIFA wrote to a number of governments earlier in August to request the evacuation of female players.

During their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban stopped girls from receiving any form of education, while women were unable to work or leave the house without being accompanied by a male relative.

Those who defied them commonly received punishments and beatings.

