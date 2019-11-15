FIFA teams up with WHO to fight Covid-19

Football’s global governing body FIFA has teamed up with the World Health Organization in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today to launch the “pass the message to kick out coronavirus” video campaign.

28 players including Argentina forward Lionel Messi, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Brazil keeper Alisson Becker have backed the initiative aimed at reinforcing five WHO guidelines in stemming the spread of the virus.

The FIFA President says we can beat coronavirus through teamwork.

“Football is ready to play its part on that and we are here for that and I’m sure of one thing that like in football by acting together with determination, discipline and teamwork we will win”.

FIFA have pledged $10 million to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.