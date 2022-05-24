FIFA representatives commend Fiji Football’s progress

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

Fiji has been commended for its push on highlighting the development of football.

FIFA consultant to the Oceania Region Tony Readings has commended the Fiji Football Association for its efforts in making sure Fiji takes the leading step in the Oceania region.

Readings and FIFA Regional Office Development Manager, David Firisua, FIFA Regional Office Development Coordinator, Angelina Lee-Hussien, Head of Social Responsibility at Oceania Football Confederation, Michael Armstrong and the OFC Football Development Officer Phil Parker are in the country to visit Fiji’s academy’s and also launch the Fiji FA Football Development Curriculum.

Readings says a huge amount of work was done to bring the curriculum up which also includes the consultation process, a big analysis of the football landscape in Fiji and research from the best practice around the globe.

“There was 400 young players taking part and it was a real milestone event for Fiji Football as it now provides a took to provides a tool to align all the people involved in football development, educate people, get more people playing, help the national team be more successful and there’s a whole lot of things.”

He commended Fiji’s Technical Director Timo Jankowski for incorporating the curriculum that will make positive changes to football in the country.

