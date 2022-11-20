FIFA president defends Qatar

[Source: Facebook]

On the eve of the World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has accused the West of hypocrisy in its reporting about Qatar’s human rights record.

At a news conference in Doha, Infantino spoke for nearly an hour and made a passionate defence of Qatar and the tournament.

The event has been overshadowed by issues in Qatar including deaths of migrant workers and treatment of LGBT people.

Infantino says European nations should apologise for acts committed in their own histories, rather than focusing on migrant workers’ issues in Qatar.

Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium tomorrow at 4am.

[Source: BBC]