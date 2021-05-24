Few sports pull out of Commonwealth Games

Netball is among the few sports that have pulled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This has been confirmed by Team Fiji Commonwealth Games Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki.

Netball along with squash and badminton have withdrawn from next year’s Games.

Sorovaki says they understand the situation faced by these sporting bodies due to the recent pandemic.

“Some sports have pulled out which is probably unfortunate, we had squash badminton and probably netball too in that regard. It is unfortunate that they have pulled out due to circumstances that is beyond their control.”

Team Fiji will be competing in 12 sports at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,England from July 28th to August 8th 2022.