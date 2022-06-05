Few offers for Krishna

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna is weighing his options at the moment regarding his next move.

This is after it was confirmed today that Fiji’s wonderboy is leaving Indian club ATK Mohun Bagan after two successful seasons.

Krishna played 45 matches for the side, having scored 24 times and assisted on 13 occasions.

He started his voyage with ATK in the 2019-20 season, where he steered them to their third championship win with 15 strikes, the highest that season.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he says there are a few offers on the table.

Krishna says there’s interest as well from Australia and even India.

He adds at the moment he’ll focus on his family and try to keep fit by training with the Ba side for a few days.

The 34 year old says he has also contacted some clubs in Labasa if he could get some game time with them when he returns to the North.