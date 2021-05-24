Fernandes scores hat-trick as Man United kicks off to a good start

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scored an opening-day hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1.

The Portugal midfielder opened the scoring on the half-hour at a packed Old Trafford, but Luke Ayling’s thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half.

Mason Greenwood restored the hosts’ lead with a crisp finish less than two minutes later, before Fernandes’ low shot was ruled to have crossed the line by referee Paul Tierney after a check of goalline technology.

The 26-year-old quickly completed his hat-trick with a thumping finish from Victor Lindelof’s pass, before Fred added United’s fourth goal in 14 minutes from Paul Pogba’s cross – the Frenchman’s fourth assist of the afternoon.

In other matches, Liverpool defeated Norwich 3-0, Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 3-0, Burnley went down to Brighton 1-2, Everton beat Southampton 3-1, Leicester won against Wolves 1-0 and Watford defeated Aston Villa 3-2.

Source: BBC