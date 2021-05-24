Female chess players play significant role

The contribution of female chess players in the sport has been bearing fruits.

Senior chess player, Taione Sikivou says over the past few months during competition, Fiji has been more competitive thanks to the female chess players that have been holding the fort.

Sikivou says they are going to try and qualify for division three after a successful virtual outing.

“We are really fortunate that our ladies were able to kind of like contribute the points to team Fiji and kind of carry team Fiji , that was more of a dominant team this year , and things we’re looking forward to next year”

Fiji’s Online Chess Team is also gearing for Season 3 of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League next month.