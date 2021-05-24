Female chess players impress

Team Fiji’s female chess players, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Kieran Lyons, 14-year-olds Aarti Sewak and Tanvi Prasad were impressive in the recently concluded FIDE Online Olympiad.

The trio secured a barrage of wins with a total of 33 points to propel Team Fiji into the top 110 countries in a World Championship.

This is the first time Fiji has reached such feet in chess since 1979.

Fiji’s standard FIDE Rank is 163.

Lyons stunned the competition defeating various international counterparts including, Gul Mehak of Pakistan, Alanoud Al Ghafri of Oman, Maldives player Niyaha Ahmed, Najla Ahmed of

Bahrain, Guam rep Myra Ollet, Rachelle Hoareau of Seychelles, Laos national Vilayvone Thongsaly Laos and Azahari Siti Nur Fatimah of Brunei Darussalam.

She also drew with Kiwi Sophia Feng in her final round.

Sewak and Prasad were no different defeating a number of rivals from across the globe.

Fiji’s online reps are set to open the 2021-2022 Global Chess League which is hosted by Peter Hornsby of the United Kingdom later in the week.

A total of 141 amateur chess teams are registered for the event that is scheduled all the way to July 2022.

[Source: Fiji Chess]