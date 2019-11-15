Five-time champion Roger Federer could have played his last Wimbledon tournament if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Wimbledon champion Todd Woodbridge expressed this sentiments following the cancellation of the 2020 Wimbledon championship.

Woodbridge says the cancellation will be a game changer for tennis.

This as Federer will reach 40 by the time the tournament returns next year adding that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be in their late thirties.

Woodbridge says he can’t envision the trio to continue their rule in the helm of tennis, confident that new people will dominate the sport.

The Wimbledon tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War two.