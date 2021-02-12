Federation shifts focus to Pacific Games

Fiji Swimming has now shifted its focus to the 2023 Pacific Games.

Although qualifying to the Olympics still remains a priority for eight of their swimmers, the federation is looking to develop new talent towards the Pacific Games.

President Ben Rova says more national competitions will help with this.

“Those who have been selected also for the training squad this gives them an opportunity to make the different qualifying times they have set.”

However, there is still hope for the eight local swimmers vying for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

If the eight swimmers fail to meet the standard qualification time in this proposed event, then the best two will be chosen for the universality spot allocated for Fiji Swimming.