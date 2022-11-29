FASANOC’s ACE program reaches the outskirts

[Photo: FASANOC]

Over 300 community members including students of Naituvatuva village in Tailevu and Nalidi in Ra were exposed to various sports through FASANOC’s Athletes and Communities Engagement outreach program.

The program in partnership with Nayavu Health Centre and Tailevu Sub Division medical team conducted wellness activities and medical health checkups for these two villages which is separated by a drain.

ACE Champions conducted wellness activities that included introduction to new sports while spreading the importance of staying healthy and active.

Unpopular sports in communities including taekwondo were taught to interested participants including students.

Members of the community who suffer from mobility issues or old age were not left behind as they were taught seated volleyball.