FASANOC urges athletes to be physically active

FASANOC is urging athletes to be physically active, learn new skills and give to others.

According to FASANOC, this can help an athlete’s mental well-being during this period with the restrictions in place.

FASANOC says COVID-19 has truly gripped the World and has forced people to restrict their movements in efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and sportspeople are no exception.

With the Olympic Games being postponed, FASANOC believes it’ll give our athletes who are still trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020 more time to prepare.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower earlier said that Karate, Judo, Table Tennis and Archery have a chance to make the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides have both qualified for the Olympic Games.

Both teams also made it to the Rio Games in Brazil in 2016.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held on July 24th to 9th August next year.

[Source: FASANOC]