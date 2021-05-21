Home

Sports

FASANOC pushes back AGM date

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:52 pm
Lorraine Mar

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee will hold off its annual general meeting until they are able to have face to face meet with its federations.

This as Fiji continues to face the second wave of the pandemic.

Chief executive, Lorraine Mar says although holding a virtual meeting is a possibility, the association does not want to take that option.

Article continues after advertisement

“Having a virtual meeting is very good but having a disadvantage is for people who may not have a computer or access to the platform”

The AGM was scheduled to be held last month but Mar says they want to ensure everyone is able to attend it once the date is confirmed.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.