FASANOC mourns Yee's passing

The Fiji sports family is mourning the loss of its administrator.

Former Team Fiji Chef De Mission, Chris Yee, succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this week.

In a statement FASANOC says it’s deeply saddened by the untimely loss of the man fondly known as Chris.

Yee joined the FASANOC family in 2001 as a General Manager for Team Fiji for the 2003 South Pacific Games in Suva.

He was Chef De Mission for Team Fiji to the 2012 Olympic Games, 2006, 2010 & 2014

Commonwealth Games, 2004 and 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Yee was also Deputy Chef De Mission / Team General Manager for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2007, 2011, 2015 & 2019 Pacific Games, and 2005 & 2017 Pacific Mini Games.

According to the statement Chris had been with FASANOC for over two decades.

having served three full terms of six years on the Executive Board as Vice President Finance from 2007 to 2013.

Chris Yee also played an important role in the development of several National Federations including being a long-time office bearer for Weightlifting, Squash, and Table Tennis.