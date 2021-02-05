FASANOC hopes to get athletes vaccinated before Olympics

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) is hoping to get all athletes vaccinated before leaving for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Although vaccinating athletes before the games is not a requirement of the International Olympic Committee.

FASANOC in partnership with the Oceania National Olympic Committee are aiming to implement this.

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell says its much safer to get vaccinated.

“You don’t need to be vaccinated to get in if you are an accredited person but its preferable that we can have access to vaccines after the governments have fulfilled the vaccinations”.

To date, five pacific island countries have already rolled out their vaccination programs.

Athletes that qualify to the Olympic Games will be given Tokyo 2020 playbooks which states responsibilities to be carried out to ensure the safety of the Olympic Games.