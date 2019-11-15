Home

FASANOC holds strength and conditioning courses

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 16, 2020 4:49 pm
[Source: insidethe games]

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee or FASANOC held strength and conditioning courses to assist the country’s coaches.

Thirteen participants represented five National Federations for a four-day course from athletics, boxing, judo, rugby and touch rugby.

It was conducted by the Oceania Sports Education Programme who ran their Community Strength and Conditioning course at the event held at the Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit Gymnasium in Suva.

OSEP facilitator and educator Jone Koroi says the course covered three modules – long term athlete development, functional movement screening and anatomical adaptation.

Koroi adds that the aim is to take pressure off the coaches.

One of participants Keresi Farouk from Fiji Judo says she learned a lot in the course.

Boxing Fiji’s Viliame Vitukalulu says the course will really help in a sport where conditioning is a priority.

