FASANOC commits to IOC’s Olympism 365 strategy

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee through its Athletes and Communities Engagement (ACE) Programme advocates on four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar says they already committed to the strengthening of the role of sport as an important enabler for the UN SDGs.

Through its ACE programme FASANOC is advocating on good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality and taking urgent action to combat climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement Mar reaffirms their commitment to the International Olympic Committee’s Olympism 365 strategy.

The Executive Board (EB) of the IOC last week endorsed the Olympism 365 strategy with the aim to strengthen the role of sport as an important enabler for the SDG’s to connect people with the Olympic values everywhere, every day.

Mar says their ACE Programme has seen athletes take a proactive approach to encourage, engage and empower athlete leaders and communities in Fiji in the advocacy of Olympic Values, True Spirit of Sport and other Social Messages.

Olympism 365 applies the Fundamental Principles of Olympism and aligns with local aid investment plans, development plans and other initiatives that are aligned with the SDGs.

Taking its cue from Olympism 365, FASANOC’s ACE Programme will join the Athletes Commission and all the Commissions of FASANOC in being instrumental game changers through sports for development as Fiji return to safe sports.