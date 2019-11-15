Home

FASANOC addresses gender based violence in sport

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 18, 2020 4:06 pm

FASANOC yesterday hosted a Women in Sport workshop to raise awareness on Gender-Based Violence and its impact on sports.

FASANOC president Makarita Lenoa says the sport is a catalyst for empowering women and girls but can also help produce tangible results when it comes to Gender Equity.

She also stressed on the importance of basic human rights that all women must practice.

“Through education and workshops like this then members are able to know what is out there because sports exist in society. It doesn’t mean it is sport it is immune to the ills of society. And therefore there is a big responsibility on FASANOC and the member national federation to make sure that every sport participant is safe.”

More than thirty stakeholders from various sporting bodies took part in the workshop.

