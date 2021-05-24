Farebrother challenge returns to Nauluwai after 23 years

The Naitasiri rugby team will defend the Farebrother Trophy on its home ground at Naluwai after a lapse of 23 years.

The last time Naitasiri successfully defended the prestigious trophy at the venue was in 1999 taking down Nadroga in a classic encounter.

Head Coach Dr Ilaitai Tuisese says Naitasiri is well known for its fan base and its time they take the game back to where it all started.

“We take pride in that. It’s time for us to go back up there to our folks in the village. They’ve been following us for ages right down to the West, here in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Nadroga. It’s time for us to give something else to the people.”

He says expectations of a win will be even higher playing at home in front of their fans.

“Winning from Nadi was like a done-deal but to defend it, it’s going to be hard. They just got to believe in themselves, do the basics right, do the fundamentals right and stick to the plan we’ve laid out.”

Players have been reminded that Saturday’s game against Namosi will bring the Naitasiri province together.

The game kicks-off at 3pm.

In other games, Tailevu faces Nadroga at Lawaqa Park, Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Northland faces Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou.