Fans to play major role: Civoniceva

The Kaiviti Silktails will be banking on their home fans as they gear up for the Ron Massey Cup.

With Churchill Park embarked as the side’s home ground, Kaiviti Silktails Chairman Petero Civoniceva says it will be a boost for the players.

“Bringing ten games here to Lautoka is extremely exciting for us as a new club into this competition. The fact that we are Fiji’s first rugby league team playing in an Australian competition. I think for everyone involved it’s a very exciting moment.”

The Silktails will host ten games at Lautoka’s Churchill Park with the much needed support from local fans and families.

Meanwhile, former Fiji Bati prop Osea Sadrau says having to play in front of their families will be special.

“Western side has a lot of supporters for rugby league. It will be special for us as most of the boys are from the west and it will be extra special for me as my family is from the west as well.”

The Silktails will make their debut for the Ron Massey Cup in March.