Fans allowed at Ratu Cakobau Park from tomorrow

Ratu Cakobau Park will be open for games with spectators from tomorrow.

The stadium sustained damage during Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana, and has been closed since December 2020.

It’s good news for provincial rugby and football teams like Rewa, Naitasiri and Tailevu which normally use Ratu Cakobau Park as their home ground.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nausori Town Council funded repairs to Pavilion A to a tune of $200,000 which can cater for 4,000 fans.

Chair Special Administrator for Nausori and Nasinu Umakant Patel says pavilion B, lights and fence require major repairs and it will be an expensive affair that’s why it’s still closed at the moment.

‘We expect a huge crowd and it’s really a proud moment for us to reopen Ratu Cakobau Park after a lapse of about 16 months, I also like to reveal that we have secured the funds from the ministry to repair pavilion B which will be starting soon and the cost for pavilion B we’re looking at approximately $350,000

The first major event here will be the Skipper Cup match between Tailevu and Namosi tomorrow at 3pm.

Patel also says If Pavilion B and lights are fixed, then the ground will be able to hold major tournaments such as BOG, Fiji Fact and many more.

This means teams like Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri will now be able to play their Digicel Premier League games at Ratu Cakobau Park.

However, there’s no DPL games for the two sides this weekend.

Only one DPL game will be played tomorrow with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.