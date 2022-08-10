FANCA tournament to boost economic activity

FANCA President Mohammed Yusuf.

The Fiji Australia New Zealand and Canada Muslim sports tournament is expected to boost the economy with a lot of activities planned for the one-week event.

FANCA President Mohammed Yusuf says with players and families from three countries coming over, a lot of businesses in the West will have peak sales.

Yusuf says a lot of travellers are finding it difficult to get accommodation as most hotels have been fully booked.

“It’s a win-win situation for the country, apart from the tourism influx the hotels are overbooked, all the small hotels in Lautoka Nadi are booked and people are finding it difficult to book hotels during that time, and the rental cars are booked.”

Yusuf says there will be a hype of activities during the five-day event with football, volleyball, prayer events and banquets organized for the festival.

The FANCA tournament will celebrate its silver jubilee from next Wednesday to Sunday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

There will be live radio commentaries of the main matches as well as the final on Mirchi FM.