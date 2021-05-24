Family wishes 13th Warrior well

The family of Fiji’s 13th player, Sireli Maqala has sent an emotional and encouraging message to the young man in Japan.

Many fans thought Maqala would not play at the Olympics because he was named as the 13th player, however, thanks to a policy change surrounding squad regulations made earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee, ensured that every player will be available for selection which means, Maqala was not going to be called an injury replacement.

Head Coach, Gareth Baber has not rested the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student since the first game against Japan as he was either on the starting side or coming off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Maqala’s parents Sisa and Rosa Ramuadrau both work in Labasa and have made sure their son knows they’re with him all the way.

In her message, his mom Rosa says that the Bureiwai villager from Ra should enjoy his game and give his best.

Fiji will play Argentina at 2:30pm today in the second semifinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

More on this later.